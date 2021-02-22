Manhunt launched after KZN cop couple gunned down

DURBAN - A MANHUNT has been launched after two cops were gunned down, execution-style, in Taylor’s Halt, just outside Pietermaritzburg, at the weekend. The officers, Sergeant Makhosaze Mdlangathi and sergeant Mfikelwa Mtolo were said to be driving to Mtolo's homestead on Saturday night when they were ambushed. The officers were off duty at the time and believed to be in a relationship. At least 30 pistol and rifle cartridges were found at the scene and the officers sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Their firearms were not at the scene and the motive for the murders has yet to be established. Sergeant Mdlangathi was stationed at Plessislaer police station and sergeant Mtolo at Richmond police station. Condemning the murders, acting MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Kwazi Mshengu, has called on police to leave no stone unturned in tracking down those responsible.

“It is disturbing that our police officers continue to be killed in such a brutal and senseless manner. We condemn the heinous double murder of Sergeant Mdlangathi and Sergeant Mtolo who were both very young and had a lot to offer the police service. This comes days after another police officer was shot and killed while protecting a gender-based violence victim, which clearly demonstrates that police continue to be targeted.

“The threat to the lives of police members will not be tolerated and we urge police to defend themselves by all means necessary should they be under any attack,” he said.

Mshengu expressed his sincere condolences to their families. He also said he was confident police would speed up the investigation of the murders.

Police appeal to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact them on the MySAPS App or on the SAPS Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111.

IOL