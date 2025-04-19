Manor Gardens' new Special Rating Area set to transform community development

Forming a symbiotic relationship with neighbouring Urban Improvement Precincts (UIP) and the University of KwaZulu-Natal Howard College is part of the plan for Manor Gardens (MGUIP) which has been granted approval to become a Special Rating Area (SRA). According to the eThekwini Municipality, SRAs are established with the purpose of assisting those areas with up-keeping of services where the affected area performs municipal functions. However, billing and collecting is done by the municipality and paid over to SRA bodies.

On Thursday, the municipality stated that the establishment of the Manor Gardens SRA was a positive development for the co-management of economic and residential precincts in the city. This is particularly significant as this neighbourhood fringes on the inner city and adds to the improvement of the Berea area. The MGUIP neighbouring suburbs include Pigeon Valley and Glenwood. Both have UIPs. Steve Jones, spokesperson for the MGUIP, said after a lengthy process of collecting votes from the community at the end of 2024, they managed to secure the required number of votes to submit their application for the SRA. Jones stated that there is still much work to be done before things can kick off including getting all the organisations' legal and financial documentation in order. This includes securing offices and appointing staff. “We are very excited to receive the news that the Ethekwini Council has approved our application. We are hopeful that a strong alliance with the other UIPs will help strengthen the overall integrity of these areas in the years to come. This is a huge boost for the area, which has seen many challenges in recent years relating to service delivery and crime,” Jones said.

“A unique challenge for Manor Gardens includes the proximity to UKZN Howard College and the rise of student housing in the area. We aim to work closely with the University to ensure a symbiotic relationship with this major institution,” Jones added. Jones stated that the UIP gives the power back to the residents and businesses to take control of an area and put collective resources together to improve the area for all. Jones stated that for some time, dedicated members of the community have put a great deal of time and money into securing and improving the area, but this kind of action and investment from individuals is not sustainable forever without contributions from the broader community. Plans are in place to hold the first Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the coming months.

“The UIP ensures that every household contributes proportionally toward a localised fund that goes directly towards maintaining and securing the area. The process is transparent and democratic, and all members of the community are encouraged to engage when the time comes,” Jones said. The MGUIP believes that the impact and results that UIPs are having across the province are evident, and no doubt having this initiative in Manor Gardens will have a positive effect on the quality of life for residents, as well as a long-term positive impact on the value of properties in the area. However, the eThekwini Ratepayers and Protest Movement (ERPM) chairperson Asad Gaffar felt that the creation of UIP’s was not the solution for what he deemed was a failed administration. Gaffar said that considering eThekwini residents pay the highest rates in the country, SRAs and UIPs become insulting.

In Gaffar’s view, he said these areas now pay a premium to maybe receive basic services that they’re already paying for. “For me, it’s another way that citizens enable the city’s misconduct and misgivings. To the movement, it does not make sense. Residents are paying extra for services they should be receiving. Also in a UIP, the only services that do improve are waste collection, pretty verges, clean streets and added security. If there are rivers and streams in the area, it is more than likely that there would be raw sewage from broken sewer lines,” Gaffar said. Gaffar claimed that the UIP will still suffer the same fate as others with electricity outages if the transformers fail, suffer empty accommodation in the hospitality sector due to low tourism, water outages due to low water levels.