Man’s decomposing body with crocodile bites recovered from Tugela River

Durban – The decomposing body of an elderly man was recovered from the Tugela River on Monday afternoon. According to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response, a passer-by saw the body floating in the river.

“It appears his body was eaten by crocodiles,” said Herbst, adding that the exact circumstances around the presumed drowning, is not known. Herbst said the body was recovered following a joint effort by Durban SAPS Search and Rescue and Durban K9 Search and Rescue units. In a separate incident last week, a 9-year-old boy drowned at Tugela Ferry, while playing with his friends.

Herbst said the boy and his friends had been swimming in the river. “Reports indicate that the boy jumped off a rock into the river which is quite fast flowing and never surfaced.” Herbst said they continued the search for two days but the boy’s body was recovered by members of the community.

