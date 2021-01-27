Marie Stopes suspends doctor over tweets

A DOCTOR who boasted on social media about how what he had done had led a person to commit suicide, has been suspended.

On Wednesday, Marie Stopes Clinic confirmed that Dr Melusi Dhlamini, who is employed as a director at one of its facilities in Sandton, has been placed on suspension.

"We are aware of the recent comments made by one of our employees on social media. The employee in question has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation," the clinic said.

In a tweet Dhlamini posted on Twitter, he said: "I’ve told you about the story of how I got someone blacklisted from ever registering at any university in SA until he killed himself? All because he wrote a homophobic Facebook status."

Dhlamini added he would do it again, without flinching.