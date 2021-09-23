MaShelembe’s provincial baby shower is back on

Durban – The provincial baby shower in honour of Makhosazana "MaShelembe" Shelembe is back on. Earlier this week, organiser Ncumisa Ndelu, announced the cancellation of the event which had been scheduled for this weekend, after a second baby shower was arranged by another woman on the same day.

Ndelu took to social media to explain what had transpired. She said she had spoken to MaShelembe who apologised for the mix up. "She expressed the precarious position she found herself in and requested that I continue with the provincial baby shower. I accepted her apology, unconditionally, which then put the responsibility to reconsider my decision squarely on my shoulders," she said.

On Thursday, she said the baby shower would go ahead on Sunday, October 3 at noon at the Durban Botanic Gardens. The event is back on! As previously reported, a drive-through has also been set up for gifts to be dropped off. Ndelu said all Covid-19 safety protocols would be observed.

A host of sponsors have pledged their donations towards the event. Makhosazana “MaShelembe” Shelembe’s story captured Mzansi's hearts last week when it was publicly revealed her husband was to take a second wife. Last Tuesday's episode of Mnakwethu, a show where men are assisted in introducing the idea of polygymy to their wives, Bheki Langa revealed to MaShelembe that he had a mistress.