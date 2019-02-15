Zibokwakhe ' Phuzekhemisi' Mnyandu the legendary Maskandi artist is expected back at the Durban Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of a band member. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Popular Maskandi artist Phuzekhemisi is expected back at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday where he expected to be formally charged with murder. The artist was initially charged with attempted murder after shooting a member of his band, long-time friend Morning Selby Shezi, 48, in December last year. Shezi succumbed to his injuries after a few weeks in hospital.

Phuzekhemisi, 55, real name Zibokwakhe Mnyandu, was granted R3 000 bail late last year.

According to KZN police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala, early in December last year Phuzekhemisi and two band members were inside a car in Amanzimtoti when they had an argument.

It is alleged that Phuzekhemisi shot a 35-year-old man in his stomach, chest and one leg.

“The man was rushed to hospital for medical attention,” said Gwala.

During the investigation, it emerged that the musician was carrying a gun while he was under the influence of alcohol.

* This article was originally published by Isolezwe