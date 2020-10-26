Massive blow for KZN design sector as fashion council announces permanent closure

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban –The KZN Fashion Council will be no more. On Monday, the council announced that it will be permanently closing. "It is with great sadness that we announce the permanent closure of the KZN Fashion Council which will be officially closing its doors on October, 30, 2020," a post on social media read. The decision to close the council, according to the post, is due to a resolution passed by the KZN Fashion Council board. "This closure is due to the economic slump, the depleted funds, the serious lack of funding and the negative impact of Covid-19," the post read.

The statement posted on social media

The council thanked its supporters.

"We would like to wish our designers and stakeholders all the best and continued success," the post said.

The council was started in 2009 and is the country's largest non-profit council.

Supporters and fellow designers have expressed their disappointment at the news.

Well-known clothing brand, Rooi Rok Bokkie, said it was sad.

“The KZNFC has been such a foundation for so many designers in KZN over the years.”

Model agency, Extreme Model Management or EMM, said: “What a sad day in KZN! Thank you for all you did for designers and models.”

Two years ago, the Daily News reported that eThekwini Municipality had pulled its funding, however, there were discussions on the matter.

IOL