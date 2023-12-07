Matric exam marking in KwaZulu-Natal to begin. Here’s when you can expect your results

The KwaZulu-Natal education department said it was ready to begin marking the 2023 National Senior Certificate Examinations. The marking process would commence on December 9 and conclude on December 20.

“There are 32 marking centres in the KZN province,” said department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi. He said there were a total of 8,738 personnel involved in the marking process. “This comprises of 6,926 markers, 1,381 senior markers, 277 deputy chief markers, 67 chief markers and 87 moderators.”

The department said training for the markers would take place over three days, and started on December 6. KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer encouraged markers to take the process of marking with the seriousness and diligence it deserves. “We urge them to deal with each and every script with the understanding that they are dealing with the learner’s future, hence we impress upon them to be very thorough while marking the learner’s scripts.”