St Mary DSG Kloof’s Emily Strauss with Andrea Plumbley from Durban Girls' College, Ashir Parusnath from Clifton School and Asad Ameer from Crawford College La Lucia, all earned places on the IEB’s outstanding achievements list for 2018. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal matric class of 2018 are looking to spread their wings this year, with Western Cape and Gauteng proving popular choices for their tertiary studies. Several KwaZulu-Natal pupils featured on the IEB’s outstanding achievements’ list.

Ashir Parusnath from Clifton, who got seven distinctions, will be studying actuarial science at the University of Cape Town. He said he was very happy to know he had achieved excellent results.

Qaqambile Mehlwana, from Michaelhouse, who scooped eight distinctions, said that his matric year was very enjoyable but it had its tough moments.

Qaqambile planned to study business science and said he was hoping to get into one of the top US schools he had applied for including Stanford, Harvard and Yale.

Fellow Michaelhouse pupil Samuel Kasher, who got seven distinctions, was hoping to study actuarial science or business Science at UCT.

Emily Strauss, from St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Kloof, obtained eight distinctions. Passionate about politics and international relations, she aimed to study a degree in development studies.

For Asad Ameer, from Crawford College La Lucia, who also obtained eight distinctions, it was watching his father interact with his patients that inspired him to study medicine at UCT.

Despite playing rugby with the Sharks academy team in his matric year, Nicolaas Taljaard, from Hilton College, managed to achieve seven distinctions and was planning to study actuarial science at the University of Pretoria.

Andrea Plumbley, from Durban Girls’ College, who achieved seven distinctions, said her year was challenging but significant because it was filled with “all the lasts”.

Fellow Durban Girls’ College pupils Antonia Grindrod and Cenelle Gounden, who both obtained seven distinctions, would be heading to UCT to study astrophysics and medicine respectively. They said strict time management including relaxing was key in their matric year.

Pietermaritzburg’s St Johns DSG pupil Erin Ivins, who will be studying biological sciences at the University of Pretoria, said she was delighted that she had done well.

Asande Vilane, from St Dominics in Newcastle, who had seven distinctions, said she was looking forward to studying medicine at UCT.

Estrelita Kotzé, of Thomas More College, who also received seven distinctions, said she was “quite chuffed” with her results.

Others on the outstanding list included Margot Inglis, Wykeham Collegiate; Vereesh Ramphal, Crawford College in La Lucia; Matthew Karlson, Hilton College; Megan Evans and Hannah Norcott, both of St Mary’s DSG in Kloof.

