Max’s lifestyle owner Max Mqadi rushed to hospital after shooting

Johannesburg - The owner of the popular Umlazi Shisanyama Max's Lifestyle has reportedly been shot while leaving the eatery on Thursday night. Details around the circumstances of the shooting were scant on Thursday night, but it is believed he was shot several times while leaving the establishment at Umlazi’s V section.

Mqadi’s eldest daughter, Zinhle Mqadi, also took to social media at 8.30pm to exclaim that her heart was racing, with crying emojis attached to her tweet. “My heart is racing 😭,” tweeted Zinhle, as friends consoled her wishing her father well. Zinhle confirmed to IOL that her father had indeed been shot, but she requested not to comment further on the matter.

My heart is racing 😭 — Zinhle Mqadi (@ZinhleMqadi1) October 14, 2021 Unconfirmed reports on social media said he had managed to flee from Umlazi and found his way to Durban's other popular hangout spot on Florida Road, before he was rushed to hospital. The Daily News reported on social media that the celebrated businessman, who turned his small butchery spot in Umlazi to one of the city's most vibrant shisanyama establishments, said he had been shot in his Mercedes-Benz while leaving the Max's Lifestyle establishment. The Daily News, spoke to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, who said Mqadi had been shot after two assailants approached him.