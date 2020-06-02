MEC calls for investigation after PPE worth millions 'vanishes' from three KZN districts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



On Tuesday, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education issued a statement after it was reported that the PPE, valued at millions of rand, had "vanished".

"The PPE had been en route to circuit offices and schools in the three districts. The disappearance of these PPE makes the preparations for the reopening of schools an elusive goal," the department said. Durban - Personal protective equipment (PPE) earmarked for schools in the uMlazi, Pinetown and Zululands districts has gone missing.

MEC MSHENGU, SHOCK WITH THE DISAPPEARANCE OF LARGE QUANTITIES OF PPEs pic.twitter.com/3IZ037MQp7 — KZN Education (@DBE_KZN) June 2, 2020





The replacement of these PPE will cost the department millions of rand.





MEC for Education in KZN Kwazi Mshengu has directed that the matter be urgently investigated.





The alleged theft of the PPE is seen as a major setback as schools are due to officially open on June 8.





DA KZN spokesperson on Education Dr Imran Keeka said the SAPS must be involved immediately and if measures for the safe transport and storage are not in place, these must be instituted forthwith.

"More of this kind of possible theft will have devastating effects for our children, their teachers and department staff," he said.



