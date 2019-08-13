KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda accompanied by Pinetown Drivers License Testing Centre Chief Provincial Inspector Patrick Mtshali assessing machines within the Drivers License Testing Centre. Photo: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, community safety and liaison on Tuesday launched a campaign to speed up service delivery at licencing centres for prospective drivers in the provinces. MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said the department would move with speed to address the long queues at the licensing centres. The long queues are attributed to poor connectivity of the eye testing and license issuing machines with the national system licencing.

Kaunda warned both department officials and members of the public against fraud and corruption in the issuing of learners and drivers licenses.

"As the department, we are going to clamp down on fraud and corruption as part of building a new generation of drivers – who respects the rule of law. Members of the public who are bribing our officials will also not be spared from this exercise," said Kaunda.

The MEC has commitment to return to the centre to check if all the problems delaying service delivery have been addressed.

"One of the commitments I made during the budget speech was to improve service delivery in both departments that I am leading hence we have introduced an internal service delivery initiative dubbed 'Operation Take Your Position For Excellence'."

"With this operation, we are saying that long queues and dysfunctional equipment in our service points must be a thing of the past," said Kaunda.

Kaunda said he will also be visiting police stations in the province to assess their functionality.

African News Agency (ANA)