Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has placed Creighton under administration for failing to appoint a municipal manager. Picture: Patrick Mtolo

Durban - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has placed the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma ­Municipality (Creighton) under administration for failing to appoint a municipal manager (MM).

This is the fourth municipality placed under administration in the past few months.

Dube-Ncube has already stripped councils off their powers in Edumbe, Mooi-Mpofana and Inkosi Langalibalele municipality.

The Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Municipality is an amalgamation of Ingwe and KwaSani ­municipalities, and falls under the Harry Gwala District Municipality.

Dube-Ncube said in a statement on Wednesday that the intervention sought to remedy the failure of the municipal council to exercise executive decisions, including the appointment of senior officials and a municipal manager.

“The breakdown in discipline and decision-making in this council has necessitated a direct intervention by the provincial executive,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said: “The Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma council has repeatedly failed to appoint a municipal manager and, in doing so, paralysed the administrative capacity of the municipality to manage its affairs and deliver services to its residents.

“We cannot, and will not, tolerate behaviour by councillors that flagrantly disregards the code of conduct to which all our councillors are signatories. There must be consequences for misconduct, and this is why intervention is taking place,” said Dube-Ncube.

The DA’s caucus leader in the municipality, Victor Phoswa, said the council had not failed to appoint the ­municipality manager, but had wanted a new person as the current municipal manager had failed in his duties.

“The appointment of the MM is the only issue. The majority of the councillors don’t want to retain the former MM as he was in charge of this municipality (then called Ingwe) when it was placed under administration,” he said.

He added that the MM’s contract expired last year, and he requested a three-month extension, which was granted and expired on January 31.

“We told him (former MM) to re-apply and he would be interviewed like all other candidates. It seems there are people in the ANC that want him ­retained despite his performance, and that is the problem.”

IFP leader Blessed Gwala said in a statement that ANC cadre deployments were to blame for many failures, such as the one at Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality.

“ANC patronage in municipalities continues to threaten the stability and prosperity of our nation. And, if ANC cadres continue to do as they wish, without being held accountable for their actions, the reality is that tomorrow will be far worse than today.

“Cadre deployment is crippling the institutions of government. It is evident in municipalities across South Africa, where qualifications and competence are secondary considerations to whether or not the applicant for a position is a card-carrying member of the ANC,” said Gwala.

He said the only way to resolve the chaos in the problem-stricken Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Inkosi Langalibalele municipalities was to have fresh elections.

The Mercury