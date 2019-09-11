Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza. File picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal's social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza on Wednesday said she was calling for an investigation after a video of a man sexually assaulting a learner in full school uniform went viral on social media. The video was circulated last week.

The incident was initially reported as taking place at KwaNxamalala village in Nkandla.

"We are really taken aback by this incident. The circulation of the video of a learner being sexually assaulted is sickening. We hope the law will take its course and rid society of these monsters. As a department, we are always making a clarion call for our communities not to allow their children to suffer such an abuse," said Khoza.

Khoza called on communities to report anyone distributing child pornography to the police.

“We are very concerned about the extent of sexual violence and vicious attacks directed to children. This video has sent shock waves to all of us and has raised concerns about the safety of our children. We are pleased by the dedication shown by government officials to protect this learner from the perpetrator."

She urged people to stop sharing the clip.

Khoza said that communities, in general, should also play their role and take a meaningful stand in the protection of their children.

The perpetrator was arrested at Hluhluwe in northern KZN. He is expected to appear in court soon.

African News Agency (ANA)