Three people died a the Beachway Informal Settlement in Clermont on Thursday. Picture supplied by Cogta.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and her human settlements and public works counterpart Neliswa Nkonyeni will on Sunday visit two different eThekwini communities that bore the brunt of recent "runaway fires that tragically resulted in loss of lives", the KwaZulu-Natal government said.

The two MECs' visit was meant to provide relief to victims who lived in the affected informal settlements, it said in a statement on Sunday morning.