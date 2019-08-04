DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and her human settlements and public works counterpart Neliswa Nkonyeni will on Sunday visit two different eThekwini communities that bore the brunt of recent "runaway fires that tragically resulted in loss of lives", the KwaZulu-Natal government said.
The two MECs' visit was meant to provide relief to victims who lived in the affected informal settlements, it said in a statement on Sunday morning.
"The MECs' first port of call will be in the Shembe area in Clermont, west of Durban, where a shack fire claimed several lives including minors, and thereafter the MECs' entourage will proceed to the Blackburn informal settlement in Ward 35 in uMhlanga," the statement said.
