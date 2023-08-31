Medical history made in Durban: Advanced prostate cancer treatment ushers new hope for Africa

A groundbreaking treatment for advanced prostate cancer, recently unveiled in the private healthcare sector, is offering renewed hope for patients across Africa. Netcare uMhlanga Hospital in Durban made history this month by treating its first two private sector patients with 225-Actinium-Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (Ac-225-PSMA).

The procedure was led by Dr Masha Maharaj, a specialist nuclear physician and Head of the Nuclear Medicine Department at uMhlanga Molecular Imaging and Therapy. Dr Maharaj said about the innovative treatment: “Actinium-225 is a radioactive substance added to a carrier called prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). Once injected, it seeks out prostate cancer cells, delivering a potent dose of radiation to obliterate the cancerous cells.” She added that any unabsorbed Ac-225 PSMA is naturally expelled from the body.

This pioneering Ac-225-PSMA treatment, that is currently only available at Netcare uMhlanga Hospital in the private healthcare sector of Africa, is typically reserved for patients with progressive metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who haven't responded to conventional treatments. Highlighting the treatment's efficacy, Dr Maharaj said, “There have been excellent outcomes reported with complete response to therapy. "One of its remarkable features is its minimal and manageable side effects, distinguishing it from other cancer treatments.”

The inaugural patients, Mr Graham Tayler, 75, and Mr Allan Smith, 82, both presented late-stage cancers. Yet, within a day post-procedure, both were reported to be recuperating well and were pain-free. Dr Maharaj emphasised the treatment's potential to revolutionise prostate cancer care, especially for those resistant to other treatments. “For these patients, it offers a renewed sense of hope. Moreover, these targeted therapies are expected to be more cost-effective and gentler than systemic therapies,” she remarked.