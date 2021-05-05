Meet Constable Thulile Gwala the female police mechanic changing perceptions in KZN

Durban - The South African Police Service say that Constable Thulile Gwala - one of the first female mechanics to be employed at the police’s Eshowe Garage in KwaZulu-Natal - has “thrown a spanner in the works” ever since she joined last October.

This is because whenever a vehicle is brought in for repairs at the workshop, those looking for help - mostly men - ask for the mechanic, only to be told that she is the mechanic.

Gwala, described as “diminutive” and the “embodiment of a popular saying which says ‘dynamites come in small packages’” is employed as an artisan at Eshowe Mechanical Services after beginning her career with the police in October 2020.

According to post on the SAPS Facebook page, her arrival was met with a fair amount of curiosity.

Constable Thulile Gwala is not just an ordinary mechanic but a qualified diesel mechanic, a shock to many customers who bring their vehicles in for repairs. Picture: Supplied.

“Cst Gwala is not just an ordinary mechanic but she is a qualified diesel mechanic which is a specific skill,” the SAPS post says.

“She narrates very funny stories on how clients bringing cars to Eshowe Garage would ask for other male mechanics because they doubted her ability in fixing their cars. Realizing that she was the only one available at the time they would have no choice but hand over the cars to her. She says once she had fixed the cars the clients would be left astounded and she says she has won many of them who now fully believe in her ability as a mechanic. She stresses the point that there are no jobs that are reserved for males or females. Cst Gwala says she is blessed to have eyes, hands and a brain so there is no excuse she can advance in not being able to do any job under the sun”.

According to the post, the SAPS “hit the jackpot” when they secured Gwala’s services, saying that she has immense dedication and tons of passion for her job.

IOL