Meet KZN’s first woman maxillofacial surgeon

Durban - Meet KwaZulu-Natal’s first female maxillofacial surgeon Dr Pranusha Ramlakhan. Speaking this week about her achievement, Ramlakhan said she hoped this would inspire and encourage other women to believe in themselves, work hard, and reach for their dreams.

Maxillofacial surgery involves performing an operation to correct a disease, injury or defect on the face, jaw or mouth. “It is a speciality that combines surgical training with dental expertise to correct a wide spectrum of diseases, injuries, tumours, defects and deformities in the mouth, head, neck, face and jaw area. This includes bones and soft tissues of this region,” said Ramlakhan. The Durban-born doctor, who works at King Edward VIII Hospital, says she wished people would not abuse alcohol and drugs; and indulge in risky behaviour such as drunken driving and speeding, which were among the biggest contributors to road crashes, increasing the workload for people like her.

“We, at King Edward VIII Hospital, mainly see trauma patients who have sustained injuries from assaults, gunshot wounds and motor vehicle accidents. “We also treat patients with adversely impacted teeth, cysts and tumours, as well as severe infections and their side effects. “As a maxillofacial surgeon, you have to consult with patients, diagnosing their condition, plan surgery, and operate in theatre. We also render after hour service for emergencies.”

Ramlakhan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Dentistry from the University of Western Cape; as well a Masters in Maxillofacial and Oral Surgery from University of Witwatersrand. “While the job is highly demanding, the sense of reward and accomplishment that comes with it is second to none. “It’s a very demanding field, which means long hours in theatre as well as being on call at any hour of the day or night which includes holidays.”

She sees her achievement as one that has helped shatter the glass ceiling preventing women from making inroads and thriving in specialised medical fields, which are still male-dominated. “Being a woman, it becomes particularly demanding as social norms dictate that women are the primary caregivers, mothers, wives etc. But we are slowly trying to break these stereotyped roles – to show that working women can also have demanding careers such as in surgery, and have a family. As we promote this, we hope that more women are encouraged to join the fraternity.” She’s also very clear that she would never have done it alone, without her “faith in God (Lord Krishna), and the support of my husband and son.”

Ramlakhan wishes South Africans could review their relationship with alcohol, and embrace a more cautious and responsible approach to life. She says: “I am faced with so many trauma patients on a daily basis. Some advice to members of the public that would lessen the burden on public service trauma and Maxillofacial units would be: • Don’t consume alcohol

• Don’t drink and drive or drive too fast • Seek medical attention as soon as you notice something is wrong - don’t wait and hope it will disappear as it will only worsen the condition.” She draws a lot of satisfaction from putting a smile on people, especially traumatised little ones.

“As challenging as it is being a maxillofacial surgeon, treating children is the most heartbreaking, but also most rewarding part of my job. It’s wonderful seeing the impact on a child’s life, and of course the huge smile and hugs after their recovery is an added bonus. Dr Ramlakhan’s short-term goal is to complete a Masters in public health management and, over the longer term, she wants to finish her fellowship in trauma. KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane described Ramlakhan as an inspiration and “trailblazer” who must be emulated.