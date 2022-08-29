Meet uMlazi’s Champion Boerewors maker Welcome Magoso

Durban – Welcome Magoso, a 23-year-old from uMlazi, is the winner of the 30th Championship Boerewors competition. Magoso said he couldn’t believe that out of the thousands of entrants, he had been chosen.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I can’t believe I won this competition on my first try – it hasn’t sunk in yet. “When I entered, I didn’t think I’d win, but as the competition progressed and I was named a Top 10 finalist, I started to believe that I could make it,” he said. Magoso is employed as a senior meat technician at Checkers Galleria after joining the retailer on a learnership in December 2019.

Speaking to IOL, Magoso said he felt like a king. “Not only was winning such an honour, but getting my first car. It’s what dreams are made off.” Apart from the coveted title of 2022 Championship Boerewors maker, Magoso also drove away with the grand prize, a brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4X2 6AT.

Story continues below Advertisement

Magoso said he had always enjoyed cooking. “I lived alone for a couple of years and had to cook for myself. I love dabbling in recipes. “Meat dishes are my favourite.”

Story continues below Advertisement

With a penchant for spicy food, Magoso said you would always find a bottle of peri-peri sauce on his kitchen counter. “I like my food spicy and a good braai.” Magoso said in his free time he enjoyed dancing and going to gym.

Story continues below Advertisement

He recently got his learner’s licence and he said winning the Fortuner had motivated him to achieve his driver’s licence quicker. According to Shoprite, his winning recipe boerewors will be for sale in Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationwide from September 9, in time for national Braai Day on September 24, which is Heritage Day. Christiaan Roodt of Cradock, in the Eastern Cape, took second place and Delano Jasper of Wellington, in the Western Cape, took third place.