Megan Prins murder case struck off court roll

Durban - The Durban Magistrate Court has dropped murder charges against Megan Prins, the woman accused of murdering her 7-year-old son at a guesthouse in uMhlanga in June 2018. According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Kara, the matter has been struck off the court roll. Prins is believed to have died on July 1. The cause of death was not made public. The State, represented by Senior State Advocate Denardo Macdonald provided the court with a death certificate confirming that Prins had died. “The presiding officer noted the evidence and the matter was duly struck off the court roll," Kara said.

Prins was accused of murdering her son, Sloan. At the time, it was reported that she had given him pills to swallow and that did not kill him, she smothered him with a pillow. She then tried to take her own life.

The case was filled with dramatic twists and turns after she was sent for psychiatric observation.

At a court appearance in October last year, Prins collapsed as the matter was due to get underway. At the time, the Daily News reported that she had been standing outside the courtroom with members of her family when she went suffered a seizure.

It was reported that Prins spoke to her lawyer briefly and while walking to her seat, holding a can of energy drink in hand, she collapsed.

According to reports, the matter was due to be heard in May but had to be adjourned due to Covid-19 restrictions.

IOL