Memorial service planned for 13 KZN men gunned down in Orlando tavern shooting

Durban – A memorial service and candle lighting ceremony for 13 of the 16 people gunned down in a Soweto tavern shooting will be held in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. The 13, between 19 and 35 years old, were from KZN.

Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to attend the service, along with MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza, the leadership of uMzimkhulu Local Municipality and Harry Gwala District Municipality. A total of 23 people were shot in the attack. “In Soweto, police investigators picked up over 140 empty cartridges from high calibre weapons at the scene, it was a brutal war in there and quite clear these murderers wanted to kill as many people as possible.

“Police are working around the clock and all resources and personnel are out in full force to find these criminals and piece together the motives behind these senseless killings,” said Police Minister, Bheki Cele. In recent weeks, at least 25 people have been killed in tavern shootings in the country. IOL