DUT student Mlungisi Madonsela. Picture: Supplied

Durban – A memorial service will be held for slain Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Mlungisi Madonsela at 1pm on Tuesday, with the venue to be communicated by the institution on Monday. DUT would open on Monday to resume with registration, National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding queries and housing queries, but the academic programme remained suspended, vice-chancellor professor Thandwa Mthembu said in a statement released on Friday.

Employees were expected to report for duty on Monday despite the suspension of the academic programme, he said.

Madonsela was shot at the institution’s Steve Biko campus on Tuesday, allegedly during a scuffle with security guards, and later died in hospital.

Two DUT staff members were also injured during the altercation and had to be hospitalised. The husband of a staff member was also seriously injured.

Police said about 30 students – hurling rocks and bricks - tried to enter an administration block on the afternoon Madonsela was killed.

Two security guards alleged to have been involved in the shooting were suspended by their company pending an investigation. Police investigations are continuing.

“As a result of the extensive discussions and co-operation from [DUT and student representatives], an agreement was reached to reopen the University on Monday, 11 February 2019,” said Mthembu in the statement.

“All students with outstanding registration queries are requested to visit the on campus registration venues to complete their registration for 2019.

“Academic activity remains suspended. However, all staff members are expected to report for duty on Monday morning. Discussions with all stakeholders will continue, in respect of the resumption of the academic programme and the healing process,” he said.

“University Management wishes to thank the SRC for their co-operation and willingness to reach an amicable agreement that is in the best interest of all stakeholders,” said Mthembu.

African News Agency (ANA)