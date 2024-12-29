Men picking mangoes stumble across body beyond recognition in Waterloo, KZN

A gruesome discovery was made in the early hours of Sunday, when a group of mango pickers stumbled upon a burnt body along Umdloti Beach Road in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal. At approximately 11:40am, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received an urgent call from an ex-councilor requesting immediate assistance after the body was found in a remote area.

RUSA boss Prem Balram said on scene officers interviewed several local men who were collecting mangoes in the area. "The men reported that they had come across the charred remains and quickly contacted the local councillor, who in turn alerted RUSA’s Operations Center." He said officers found a body that had been burnt beyond recognition.

"At this time, the sex and race of the victim could not be immediately determined due to the severe damage inflicted by the fire." An orange tow rope was found in the vicinity of the body, said Balram. Balram said they have responded to a spate of crimes since Christmas Day and these violent incidents, including murders, rapes, robberies, shootings, suicides, and stabbings.