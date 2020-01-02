Durban - As of Wednesday evening, a total of 95 New Year babies had been born, KwaZulu-Natal's health department said, with the youngest mother being only 14.
The little bundles included 47 boys and 48 girls, with the first child being born at midnight at Ladysmith Hospital.
Some of the tots and their mums at Durban's King Dinuzulu Hospital were visited by health minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize and KZN premier Sihle Zikalala on Wednesday morning.
The hospital was recently refurbished with a new state-of-the-art emergency centre.
"This is part of government’s delivery on the commitments made in the Presidential Health Compact through the Public Health Infrastructure Refurbishment Programme," said the department.