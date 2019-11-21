KZN MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).

PORT ELIZABETH - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday received a report from Mercedes-Benz South Africa about MEC Kwazi Mshengu’s official car. Mercedes-Benz confirmed that they had appointed an independent investigator into the cause of the damage to the vehicle and following from that, they had cancelled the warranty and maintenance contract.

They have also recalled the courtesy car that they had allocated to the MEC.

The MEC said that between 2016 and 2018, the department bought a BMW X5 for R1.1 million and a Mercedes Benz 350 for R1.2 million, both of which were no longer usable for his official duties.

The MEC has written to the KZN premier on how best to handle this matter.