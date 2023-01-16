Metro Police is looking to hire 200 traffic officers - Here’s everything you need to know before you apply

Durban Metro Police is looking to fill at least 200 vacancies, and submissions are open until midday on Friday. The chosen applicants will perform basic duties, including working point duty at traffic intersections and handing out fines for traffic violations. As per the job spec, the applicant must have completed Grade 12, needs to be older than 18, have permanent residence in South Africa and will have to undergo a medical examination. She or he must be physically and mentally fit to be appointed to the post.

Story continues below Advertisement

She or he must also be fluent in English and one other official language, have a valid motor driver's license (Code B) or have plans to obtain one within nine months. She or he will also have to pass a driver's evaluation by the Metro Police, have no criminal convictions, have their fingerprints taken and be prepared to have her or his background checked. The post stipulates that the applicant will be controlling traffic and pedestrians at various facilities.

The appointed person will also be issuing traffic offence notices, attending vehicle accident scenes and reporting details to the control room, as well as dealing with criminal offences and attending court to submit evidence. She or he will also be requested to perform point duties at traffic intersections where there are faulty or out-of-order traffic lights, as well as initiate necessary preliminary action at any emergency or disaster and attend to complaints from the public. Interested participants can drop off their application form at the Kings Park Athletic Stadium until Friday, January 20, at midday.

Story continues below Advertisement