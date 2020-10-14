Metro police say KwaMashu man killed in protest was not hit by armoured vehicle

Durban – Metro police have refuted claims made on social media that a protester was knocked down by an armoured vehicle during a riot in KwaMashu on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, it was claimed that the man was knocked down by the armoured vehicle and died in hospital. However, metro police say that this was not the case.

According to metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, the man was a part of the group of protesters who were standing at the top of an embankment.

"He ran down from where he was standing, at the top of a steep embankment, and ran towards the vehicle. He was picked up by a group of his friends who rushed him to hospital. We did not know which hospital he was taken to, but when officers went to the police station to lay a charge, they were told that the man had died and his friends had opened a case as well. An inquest has been opened," Parboo said.

He said the protest was over parts of KwaMashu that had recently been demarcated by the municipality.