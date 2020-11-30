Metro police says two cops charged with corruption to face internal disciplinary

Durban – The two metro policemen who were charged with corruption and released on bail will face an internal disciplinary.

Constable Jerome Govender, 33, and Constable Themba Mbhele, 34, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court charged with corruption and were released on R1 500 bail.

According to KZN police, it is alleged on September 19, the accused were on duty in Chatsworth when they stopped three men and requested money indicating they had violated Covid-19 regulations.

“They demanded amounts ranging from R500 to R1 000 and those who failed to pay were placed in the back of the van until the money was paid,” said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

This week, Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh confirmed the duo would face an internal disciplinary hearing.