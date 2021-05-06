Metro police shoot dog dead for attacking man and his toddler daughter

Durban Metro police have confirmed a dog was shot dead after it attacked a man and his toddler daughter in Verulam on Thursday morning.

Spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said the incident took place in Russom Street, in the Verulam CBD.

“A man had been walking with his 3-year-old daughter when the dog tried to attack the child.

“The man protected and shielded his daughter and that is when the dog gripped the man’s arm and refused to leave him. It appears that the jaw was locked on the arm.

“The incident took place near a police station and a Durban metro cop had no choice but to shoot the dog.”

Sewpersad said the owners of the dog had not been found.

“A case has been opened and we are looking for the owners. If anyone has information, they are urged to report it to SAPS.”

Sewpersad urged dog owners to ensure their pets were kept in their property which is fenced.

“If you are taking your dog out, please ensure it is on a leash.”

Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, said their members, with Metro Police officers, witnessed the dog attacking the Malawian national who was attempting to protect his daughter from being bitten.

“Metro Police Officers shot the dog twice after it latched onto the man’s arm. The dog died on scene.”

Balram said the victim sustained bite wounds to both his hands.

“Three other pedestrians arrived on scene and complained that the dog had also attacked them. The injured male was treated on scene by medics before being transported to a local hospital.”

