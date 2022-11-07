Mhlathuze Water board parts ways with suspended CEO, CFO, with fate of three other officials not decided

Durban - The Richards Bay-headquartered Mhlathuze Water board has parted ways with its suspended CEO, Mthokozisi Pius Duze and its suspended chief financial officer, Babongile Mnyandu. According to a notice to staff sent out on Monday, their services ended on October 31 and September 13, respectively.

It is not yet clear whether their resignations, which come almost after a year after they were put on ice, were mutual or they were forced out as a result of their ongoing corruption trial that started in August, when the Hawks pounced on them. They are accused of approving dubious legal services tenders for Durban law firm Mhlanga, which is owned by lawyer Sithembelo Ralph Mhlanga. JUST IN: The Mhlathuze water board has parted ways with its suspended CEO, Mthokozisi Pius Duze and its suspended CFO, Babongile Mnyandu. It's not yet clear whether their resignations were mutual or they were forced out as a result of their ongoing corruption trial. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 7, 2022 In its court papers before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Durban, the State alleges that the law firm paid them kickbacks and they were pampered with gifts.

“The board of Mhlathuze Water hereby informs all staff members of the resignations of the chief executive, Mr Mthokozisi Duze and chief financial Officer, Ms Babongile Mnyandu. “The chief executive resigned with effect from 31 October 2022 and the chief financial officer resigned on the 13th of September 2022. “The two had been on precautionary suspension since December 2021. The status of the other officials who were also put on precautionary suspension pending disciplinary action has not changed,” reads the notice.

The other officials who are still on suspension and employed by the water utility are Patrick Maisiri, the general manager for technical services; Mmatsia Sekokotla, the contracts manager; and Nkululeko Ncube, a programme manager. Mhlathuze Water, which provides bulk water to big industries in Richards Bay, to the City of uMhlathuze (Empangeni-Richards Bay) and to other parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal, said the departures won’t hamper its services. “The board of Mhlathuze Water would like to again reassure staff that the resignations will have no negative impact on our mandate of the delivery of bulk water and waste water services to municipalities and industries,” the board said in a staff notice.