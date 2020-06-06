Midlands restaurant owner dies in panga attack

Durban - The owner of a well-known eatery was killed in a brutal farm attack in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday morning.

The man, who was at the establishment with his fiancee, was attacked at about 8 am by several assailants who assaulted him with a panga. The fiancee managed to escape, but he died as a result of his injuries,

The Democratic Alliance has called on the KwaZulu-Natal government to prioritise the safety of rural communities.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Nottingham Road had indicated that the assailants were still at large, with no arrest made at this stage, while the investigation was ongoing, DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL and spokesperson on agriculture and rural development Chris Pappas said.

DA local councillor Sandile Mnikati described the victim as "one of the most gentle and loving members of the community", while labelling the killing "a tragedy". The loss of life at the hands of such merciless criminals would leave a scar on the community for years to come, Mnikathi said.