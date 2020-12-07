Miguel Louw murder accused to learn his fate as judgment begins in Durban High Court

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - More than two years after Miguel Louw was found murdered, judgment in the trial of his alleged killer is set to start in the Durban High Court on Monday morning. Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim, 44, faces charges of theft, kidnapping and murder. Ebrahim has maintained his innocence and opted to remain silent during the trial. Miguel, 9, a Grade 4 learner, was allegedly last seen in the presence of Ebrahim at an eatery near his home in July 2018. His decomposed body was found in a shallow grave in Longbury Drive, Phoenix near Ebrahim's home.

In a two-page indictment, the State alleges that Ebrahim, who lives in Longbury, Phoenix, occasionally lived at Miguel's home in Sydenham and performed odd jobs around their home.

It further states that prior to the incident, Ebrahim and Miguel's mother had an argument.

"As a result, the accused decided to kill the deceased in order to exact revenge on the deceased's mother," said the State in the indictment.

The State closed its case in February this year. Judgment was expected in June but it was postponed due to the lockdown.

Ebrahim, who was arrested by the Provincial Organised Crime in December 2018, and remains behind bars after a failed bail attempt.

Judgment has been set down for the week.

IOL