Miguel Louw’s aunt calls for harsh sentence for his ’monster’ killer
Durban - The family of murdered Miguel Louw described the conviction of his killer as bittersweet.
Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim was found guilty of the premeditated murder in July 2018.
Following the swift judgment handed down at the Durban High Court on Monday, Miguel's aunt, Tasneem dos Santos, said the family were glad justice was “served eventually”.
“This is bittersweet as we will never see our baby again or know what he went through… his last words. But we are grateful that he (Ebrahim) will never walk the streets or hurt another innocent child again.”
Dos Santos said they were praying for a harsh sentence on Wednesday.
“It must be an good example to any person who even thinks that it’s okay to take an innocent child’s life again.“
She described the past two years as long and emotional.
“Running up and down to court, reliving the moment of our baby’s life had been robbed by a monster… looking at his evil face with no remorse at all.”
In convicting Ebrahim, Durban Judge Jacqueline Henriques said there was a “plethora of evidence” against the accused and, when viewed in its totality, the case against him was overwhelming.
