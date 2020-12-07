Miguel Louw’s aunt calls for harsh sentence for his ’monster’ killer

Durban - The family of murdered Miguel Louw described the conviction of his killer as bittersweet.

Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim was found guilty of the premeditated murder in July 2018.

Following the swift judgment handed down at the Durban High Court on Monday, Miguel's aunt, Tasneem dos Santos, said the family were glad justice was “served eventually”.

“This is bittersweet as we will never see our baby again or know what he went through… his last words. But we are grateful that he (Ebrahim) will never walk the streets or hurt another innocent child again.”

Dos Santos said they were praying for a harsh sentence on Wednesday.