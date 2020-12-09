Miguel Louw’s killer to be sentenced in February

The sentencing proceedings of the man who killed 9-year-old Miguel Louw has been adjourned to February. On Monday, Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim, 44, was convicted in the Durban High Court of murder, kidnapping and theft. According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the matter was postponed until February 18 for pre-sentence reports. Louw was last seen with his killer at a KFC in Sydenham on July 17, 2018. Following a two-month search and a R50 000 reward being offered, police found the boy’s body in a shallow grave in Longbury, Phoenix, in September.

Louw’s body had been in an advanced state of decomposition.

During her judgment, Judge Jacqueline Henriques described the evidence against Ebrahim as overwhelming, stating she had no hesitation in finding him guilty.

Throughout the two-year long trial, heard over a period of about 20 days, the murderer maintained his innocence. However, Ebrahim opted not to take the witness stand.

The killer occasionally lived at Louw’s home in Sydenham, where he performed odd jobs around the house.

The court heard the boy’s mother, Raylene, and Ebrahim had an argument, she spurned his advances and he decided to take revenge by killing the boy.

