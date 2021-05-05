Miguel Louw’s killer to be sentenced, State calls for life

Durban – Durban High Court Judge Jacqueline Henriques is on Wednesday expected to hand down her sentence to the man convicted of killing Miguel Louw.

Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim, 46, has been found guilty of the premeditated murder of Miguel.

In July 2018, Miguel was reported missing. He was last seen at an eatery near his Sydenham home with Ebrahim.

Three months later, his decomposed body was found in vacant land near Ebrahim’s home in Phoenix.

In December Ebrahim was convicted of murder, kidnapping and theft.

During the trial, it emerged that Ebrahim had worked with Miguel’s mother Raylene at a butchery. He sometimes stayed at her home and performed odd jobs in their home in Sydenham.

Ebrahim pleaded not guilty and opted to remain silent during the two-year trial.

The State has called for a life sentence.

During the pre-sentence conference last month Miguel’s family told of their pain and suffering since his death.

His grandmother, Arlene Omardeen, told the court that she could not eat or sleep on hearing the news of her grandson’s disappearance and death.

Omardeen described her grandson as a loveable child, always smiling and willing to help.

A probation officer told the court the only fitting sentence for Ebrahim was jail.

She said during her interview with Ebrahim, he showed no remorse.

“He laughed most of the time during the interview and (was) so quick to accuse others and shift the blame from himself.”

