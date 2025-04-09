Missing 7-year-old's drowning death prompts Childline KZN safety warnings

Childline in KwaZulu-Natal says the death of 7-year-old Sqalo Phumelela Ntlooa, who went missing over the weekend and was later found dead, highlights several key issues, particularly around children’s safety and well-being. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, Sqalo went missing while hunting with friends in Cato Manor on Sunday. He and a group of friends entered the Nsimbini Cato Manor Forest near Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital with dogs to hunt small prey. The group returned, but Sqalo could not be found.

Balram said his friends gave conflicting reports. Some said Sqalo did not return with them, and others said he went to a local tuckshop to play arcade games after the hunt. A child claimed Sqalo boarded an unknown vehicle after they returned. During an aerial and ground search for Sqalo on Monday, his clothing was found near the hospital, and the search continued down a fast-flowing river for several kilometres downstream. Rusa used its helicopter to conduct an extensive three-and-a-half-hour search for Sqalo from 10am on Monday.

“His clothes were later identified on a riverbank. The pilot and crew searched along the river and identified a pool that could possibly be the area of drowning. His body was located shortly afterward at the bottom of the plunge pool and removed by a community member,” Balram said. Sqalo Phumelela Ntlooa is believed to have drowned while out hunting with his friends. Facebook users who have been following the matter said it was possible the children knew what happened to Sqalo but lied out of fear. Zinhle Nhle Mncube said she believes his friends knew Sqalo drowned but were too scared to tell the truth, so they lied about him going to play games.

Yandiswa WamaNgwevu Cubeni said: “Thankfully that his body (was) found but his friends knew that he drowned, but they were scared to tell the truth.” Shana Shae Rajpal said: “My heart is torn! Rest in peace, little man. This is a lesson that children need to (be) watched all the time.” Rajpal said the story did not add up; his friends know what happened, but why were their stories different? Did he go for a swim? Did someone purposely remove his clothes and let him drown?

“I have so many questions. I pray they get to the bottom of his death. It is a true tragedy.” Kavitha Ramkhelwan said parents need to play a more active role in their children’s lives. A 7-year-old hunting is nonsense. Luyanda Mamnguni Gumede said children sneak out without their parents’ approval. Parents need not be blamed.

Childline KwaZulu-Natal director Adeshini Naicker said the situation underscores the importance of proper supervision, child protection, and emotional support. “Children involved may be experiencing trauma, fear, or guilt, and it’s crucial they receive counselling to help them cope,” Naicker said. She said the children’s conflicting reports also indicate the need for child-sensitive investigative approaches.