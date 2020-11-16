Missing Clare Estate man found dead after two days

Durban – The body of Clare Estate resident Vishnu Naidoo has been found in the Durban CBD two days after he was reported missing. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a 65-year-old male was found dead at an apartment in OR Tambo at 3.30pm on Sunday. “Point police are investigating the circumstances around the incident.” On Friday, Reaction Unit SA posted a missing person alert on their Facebook page asking for members of the public to be on the lookout. https://www.facebook.com/ReactionUnitSouthAfrica/posts/3813780665307166 https://www.facebook.com/ReactionUnitSouthAfrica/posts/3813780665307166 They said Naidoo had left home around midday and was expected to make a stop at the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Westville and Makro in Springfield Park but had not returned.

Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram said their helicopter was used to carry out an aerial search for Naidoo.

“However, the search was called off due to poor visibility and rain.”

He confirmed they did not find the body.

Azeem Mahomed, from Stealth Tactical Response in Clare Estate, said they worked around the clock to find Naidoo.

“He lived in the area and we were approached by the family to assist and after following up on leads, his body was found on Sunday.”

There was much confusion on Sunday as to which Vishnu Naidoo was missing.

Coincidentally, a national police spokesperson shares the same name and surname as the victim.

National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo. Picture: Supplied

Speaking to IOL on Monday, Naidoo confirmed he had received a number of calls and messages about his whereabouts and concerns for his safety.

He said some people even contacted his wife. The spokesperson said he was well and conveyed his condolences to Naidoo’s family.

