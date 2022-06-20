Missing Durban man’s car found in parking lot but no trace of him

Durban - A vehicle belonging to a missing Durban man has been recovered. According to reports, Nicholas Fuller's charcoal-grey Hyundai i20 was located, however there is no trace of him. A family member told IOL that Fuller's vehicle was found in a parking lot at a local shopping centre.

It is understood that police are reviewing camera footage to establish further details. Fuller went missing one week ago. The Carrington Heights resident left home on Saturday and has not returned. There is also been no contact with friends or family since his disappearance. His family has also checked government hospitals and mortuaries.

Fuller was last seen wearing a red jersey, beige pants and grey takkies. He has short brown hair and tattoos on his left arm. Fuller was last seen at around 9.30pm. He was driving a charcoal-grey Hyundai, ND 872 231. Anyone with information is urged to contact Umbilo SAPS on 031 203 2407 or Dawn (074 712 5855), Marese (067 978 7317), Lee (081 786 1019) and Aaron (083 784 1875).

