Missing husband of murdered KZN pastor airlifted to hospital after being found in sugarcane field

THE husband of slain Amanzimtoti pastor, who had been missing since Saturday was airlifted to hospital yesterday after a sugar cane farmer on the south coast found him slumped in his car. Werner de Jager, the husband of murdered Dutch Reform Church pastor Liezel de Jager was found around 10.15 am ysterday according to media reports on a sugar plantation near Illovo on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Private ambulance service Emer-G-Med paramedics said they were called to the plantation by ET Rapid Response, after a farmer discovered a vehicle on his farm. “Further investigation by security officers found a man seated in the vehicle in a serious condition,” Emer-G-Med spokesman Kyle van Reenen said. “Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene and stabilised him before he was airlifted with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to a nearby specialist facility. It is believed the man has been reported missing since Saturday last week. The facts surrounding the man’s disappearance will be investigated by the South African Police Services,” he said.

Werner was reported missing by his father-in-law on Sunday and a missing person docket was opened at the Brighton Beach police station. Police are investigating the murder of his wife who was found strangled in her front yard on October 13. She had just gone on a jog and was found with strangulation marks.