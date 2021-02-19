Missing KZN girls found alive

DURBAN - TWO KwaZulu-Natal girls, aged 5 and 6, who were reported missing, have been found. Police said the girls, Zanamuhla Mchunu and Sambulo Mchunu, of Mtubatuba, had gone missing on Wednesday. KZN SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said both were found in a bushy area near their home. "After an exhaustive search by various units of the SAPS, they were found in the bushes not far from their homes. At this stage they do not have any injuries however they will be taken for a medical attention as a precaution," Mbele said. The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya thanked all police officers who worked around the clock, for their dedication and commitment to ensure that these young children are reunited with their parents

Meanwhile, Mbele said Mondlo SAPS are hoping to find the family of a man whose body was found earlier this month.

She said the body of an unknown male believed to be in his thirties was discovered at Madresini in Mondlo.

"The deceased was found naked and had been assaulted. He was not known in the area.

Upon investigation it was determined that he was not killed in the area but was dumped there. The deceased is dark in complexion, slender built and clean-shaven with a small beard and has a short cut hair," Mbele said.

She added that a murder case was opened at Mondlo police station for investigation.

"We are appealing to anyone who can assist with information to contact the investigating officer, Detective Nkosi on 079 7965 950/ 034 326 7100 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," she said.

IOL