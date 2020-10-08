Missing Leighton Agg's body found in river

Durban — KwaZulu Natal police have confirmed Leighton Agg, who was kidnapped and reported missing, has been found dead. The body of the 42-year old was found lying in the water under the Umgeni River bridge on Otto’s Bluff Road in Pietemaritzburg. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said police had arrested and charged one person for the murder. She said more arrests were imminent. Agg, who sustained stab wounds all over his body, was reported missing on September 28 at the Alexandra Road SAPS.

Police said Agg’s vehicle was found abandoned in the Alexandra Road policing precinct.

“It is alleged police officers from the Pietermaritzburg Search and Rescue, local police and a private security company were conducting a search in the Crammond area regarding a person kidnapped in the Hillcrest area when they made the discovery on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, KwaZulu-Natal police have appealed for anyone with information regarding missing Tongaat resident Naveen Krishna to come forward.

The 45-year-old was last seen leaving his Tongaat home on September 30.

According to Mbele, Krishna is still being sought by police.

“We appeal to anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact Tongaat police on 032 944 9906/27/00 or Crime Stop on 086 0010111.”

