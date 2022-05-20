Missing Malvern man found six months later in mortuary, neighbour arrested

Durban – Six months after 73-year-old Ken Price was reported missing, his body has been found and his neighbour has been arrested and charged for his murder. KwaZulu-Natal police said Price was reported missing on December 6.

It was his family who raised the alarm bells after failing to get ahold of him. Price lived alone in Oliver Leese Road in Malvern. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Price was reportedly last seen on November 17.

“At the time detectives from Malvern SAPS proceeded to the victim’s place of residence, and on arrival they noticed blood stains but the victim was nowhere to be seen. “They also realised that some of the victim’s belongings – including two bikes, DVD player, tools and other items –were stolen,” said Gwala. On May 12, 2022, Gwala said, the police received information that a neighbour was advertising motorbikes belonging to Price for sale.

“Police proceeded to neighbour’s house, searched the premises and found items belonging to the victim.” Gwala said the neighbour then led the police to Savanah Park and Chatsworth where other two suspects were arrested. “They were also allegedly found in possession of the victim’s belongings.”

Gwala said the suspects, aged 22 and 31, claimed to not know about Price’s whereabouts and were subsequently arrested and charged for possession of stolen property. Gwala said the duo were expected to apply for bail in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court today. She said further police investigation led to the recovery of Price’s body in the Richards Bay mortuary on Thursday, May 19.

Gwala said it is alleged the suspects attacked Price with a hammer on his head and body. “It is further alleged they covered his body with a plastic and drove to Richards Bay where they dumped him in the dense bush.” The decomposed body was recovered on December 7, 2021 at Maguzulu area in Empangeni and taken to the mortuary.