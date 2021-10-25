Missing person case opened for husband of murdered KZN pastor

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the disappearance of the husband of a much loved Amanzimtoti minister, Liezel de Jager who was found strangled outside her home earlier this month after going for a jog. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that a missing persons docket had been opened at the Brighton Beach police station for Liezel’s husband, Werner de Jager.

He was last seen by his father-in-law last Saturday and has been uncontactable since. Mbele said that the missing person’s case was opened at the Brighton Beach police station on Sunday. “A missing person’s docket was opened for the husband. He has not yet been located,” Mbele told IOL on Monday afternoon.

MORE ON THIS KZN’s south coast community reeling after NG pastor's body found with strangulation marks after her morning jog

Liezel, 38, was minister at the NG Kerk in Amazimtoti. According to police, Liezel was found murdered on October 13 in her yard on Dan Pienaar Road at Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti at around 7am. Mbele told IOL at the time that detectives called out the scene had found her lying on the ground with strangulation marks on her neck.