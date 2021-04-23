Missing SA teacher Mushfiq Daniels remembered on his 30th birthday

DURBAN – ALMOST two years ago, South African teacher, Mushfiq Daniels, went missing in Vietnam.

Despite numerous searches, Daniels has never been found.

In a post on her Facebook page, Faheema Abrahams shares an emotional tribute to her son who celebrates his 30th birthday today.

“Happy 30th birthday my beloved Mush. I’ve been telling myself yesterday that today I’m not going to be sad, today is a day of happiness, a day of celebrations because you brought joy and happiness wherever you went.

“I’m trying to keep the memory of you dancing which always made me smile.

“Yet I know I have to come to grips with the fact that it’s almost two years now and that… You might never come home. This cannot define me anymore, it’s not what you would have wanted.

“I’m leaving you in the Almighty’s hands. You have given me 28 beautiful years for which I’m eternally grateful. I will always have hope.

“May the Almighty be with you always, my Shaams,” she posted.

Daniels was last heard from on July 3, 2019.

In an interview last year, Abrahams said on July 5, she received a message that her son had a breakdown at an Airbnb.

“They tried to help him and he ran away. He was then spotted on the street, bare feet and bare chested and that’s why they contacted me again. We left Cape Town immediately and landed in Vietnam,” she said.

Abrahams said there were no signs of anything wrong with her son.

“He just told me he was tired and he was coming home. I did not expect this to happen,” Abrahams said.

The family embarked on a search for Abrahams, who left South Africa to teach English in Vietnam.

He was last seen in Ho Chi Minh City.

She said they searched across various areas including churches, counselling centres and markets.

The family remains hopeful that they will find Daniels.

Another South African teacher, John Bothma was also reported missing.

He landed in Vietnam and his plan was to teach English full time.

He, too, is still missing.

