Mixed reaction to leopard sightings in northern KZN

There have been more leopard sightings in northern KwaZulu-Natal; however, residents don’t seem too phased. Last week, IOL reported that that three leopards had been spotted roaming the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal, prompting Jozini Municipality Mayor MfanaNaye Mathe to issue a warning to road users in the area between Mkhuze and Hluhluwe.

At the time, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife denied reports that the leopards seen on the highway had escaped from nearby game reserves. MEC for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma , said his office has received a report from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, managers of the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park. Duma said, as indicated by Ezemvelo, leopards are animals such as jackals, hyenas, and snakes that are found in and outside protected areas.

"We wish to also point out that the installation of infra-red trap cameras, which are linked directly to the Parks Operational Centre at HiP, has helped a lot in terms of conservation of our animals. These cameras, using artificial intelligence, identify people and activities inside our game reserves and send an immediate alert to the operations centre, which then rapidly alerts and activates the relevant reaction units and associated resources. "In addition, our game rangers continue to work with communities, especially traditional leaders, as part of the management of wildlife and eco-tourism in general," Duma said. Meanwhile, there's been mixed reaction to the news of leopards roaming the area.

"It’s amazing we spend thousands of rands to see them in the game reserve and there they are for everybody to see on the N2. How lucky can be people be to see them!! It’s a miracle if you see them in the game reserve," commented Pat Smith on Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife's Facebook page.

Bruce Jennings added that he had seen leopard tracks at the Tugela north-bank river mouth and at St Lucia. "Yes, we've had leopards living among us in St Lucia forever, several in our garden. It's a privilege. We don't mess with them, and they stay away from us. Ezemvelo's statement is spot on. Leopards go wherever they wish, they don't 'belong' to any protected area," added Debbie Marshall Cooper. "Probably sight seeing and inspection," joked Andi Ntanga Mamami.