Nomusa Mthuli, 35, was in her house with two young relatives on December 26 when two men allegedly forced open the door and dragged her out of the house. Her body was found later: she had been raped and murdered.

Nomusa Mthuli, 35, was in her house with two young relatives in uMbhayi informal settlement area near Tongaat on December 26 when the men allegedly forced open the door and dragged her out of the house.





She was raped and murdered and her body left in a bushy area near her home.





Police Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident and said the motive for the attack was not yet known.





The bail application for the two accused, aged 23 and 28, was adjourned in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday so that police could verify the address of one of the men.





The DA’s KwaZulu-Natal leader, Zwakele Mncwango, and North Central Durban constituency head Tim Brauteseth both attended court on Monday.





Mthuli had been a DA Women’s Network (DAWN) activist in the area.





Speaking after the case Mncwango said: “Enough is enough. We cannot wake up every day to news like this. We are calling for bail to be denied and are praying strongly for the courts to ensure they are rehabilitated because there is no place in society for them now.”





The case was adjourned to January 16 for the men to apply for a bail application.





