Durban - A mother, believed to be in her late 20s, has been shot dead in a shooting incident in Wentworth in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said on Sunday.

Rescue Care paramedics responded to the shooting at the Engen Garage in Tara Road in Wentworth at about 8:30pm on Saturday night, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

"On arrival they found the mother lying on the ground. She had sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body. Paramedics assessed her and found that she had suffered extensive injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene."

The woman's child, who was in the vehicle, was lucky to escape unharmed during the incident. At this stage the events leading up to the shooting were unknown, but police were investigating, Jamieson said.

African News Agency/ANA