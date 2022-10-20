Mom who survived giraffe attack that claimed daughter's life still critical in ICU

Durban - A 25-year-old mother who was trampled by a giraffe at a private game lodge in the Hluhluwe area is in a critical condition in hospital. Her 16-month-old daughter who was also trampled died on arrival at a doctor’s office.

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 4pm at the Kuleni Farm according to the South African Police Service. It is believed that the woman worked at the lodge as a tour guide. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, reports indicate that the mother and child, who lived in the area, were attacked by an adult giraffe.

“The 16-month-old child was rushed through to a local doctors office where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” Herbst said. “When a team of operational paramedics arrived on scene they found the mother in a critical condition. “The mother was treated on scene, however due to the nature of the patient’s injuries and distance to an appropriate hospital, a decision was made to activate the Netcare 911 Helicopter Air Ambulance to fly the patient to a specialist facility.”

He said circumstances leading up to the incident would be investigated by the police who were on the scene. On Thursday morning Herbst said the mother was in the intensive care unit having suffered poly traumatic injuries. An inquest docket has been opened for investigation at the Hluhluwe station, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said.

