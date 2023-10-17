Mop up operations underway in parts of Durban after torrential downpours, more rain expected in KwaZulu-Natal

Mop up operations are underway in parts of Durban following heavy downpours on Monday. The City said approximately 44.6 millilitres of rainfall was recorded, mainly affecting the southern areas with roads being waterlogged.

“In response to these challenges, eThekwini has mobilised Metro Police and disaster response teams to address reported incidents, with other teams remaining on high alert to address potential evacuation needs,” the City added. Addressing the municipality's executive council on Monday, eThekwini head of disaster management and emergency control, Vincent Ngubane, said no major incidents, fatalities or injuries had been reported. “The activation of the City's Emergency Operations Centre, in coordination with City officials and provincial representatives served critical functions as it safeguarded effective control,” he said.

“It also helped to facilitate coordination of resources and services and ensured that the community remained well-informed.” Ngubane added that metro police responded to accident scenes and ensured that roads were cordoned off while Parks and Recreation teams are responding to various areas to remove fallen trees.

Picture: eThekwini Municipality “Furthermore, the disaster management team has proactively activated standby teams to monitor high-risk areas. Both the engineering unit and disaster management are monitoring early warning alerts received from the SA Weather Service, ensuring these warnings reach the relevant stakeholders and communities,” the City said.

Pool of water left behind on the N3 and Warwick Avenue in Durban after heavy rainfall Picture: Doctor Ngcobo Weather warnings for KZN Meanwhile, the SA Weather Service has issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain along the coast and interior of the King Cetshwayo and uMkhanyakude districts in KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws has also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rains over the Ugu district, eThekwini Municipality, eastern parts of Umgungundlovu, iLembe district, western parts of King Cetshwayo, eastern parts of Zululand district, as well as Umvoti Local municipality. A Yellow Level 2 warning for Severe thunderstorms with possible damaging winds, large amount of small hail, and heavy downpours that may cause the breaking of tree branches and damage to poorly constructed settlements is expected over the western and central interior of Limpopo, excluding the extreme south-western parts.