KZN SAPS have arrested nine men and recovered guns and ammunition in Isipingo Picture: SAPS
KZN SAPS have arrested nine men and recovered guns and ammunition in Isipingo Picture: SAPS

More firearms off KZN streets: SAPS recover five illegal guns and ammo

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 28m ago

DURBAN – Police have arrested nine men and seized five firearms and ammunition in a stop and search in Isipingo at the weekend.

SAPS provincial Trio and Vehicle Task team received a tip-off about a group of men travelling along the Isipingo Old Main Road.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said officers intercepted the vehicle and when they searched it, found pistols and ammunition.

"It was established that two of the pistols had their serial numbers filed off and one of the pistols belonged to a deceased person. The suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked other criminal cases. The firearms were seized and will be subjected to ballistic testing," Mbele said.

Nine suspects, aged between 27 and 47, were placed under arrest for being in unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The suspects will appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.

